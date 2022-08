Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is in the verge of joining Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old has not been a regular starter under new Hibs boss Lee Johnson and his departure will provide the opportunity to bring in a replacement before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Welshman Doidge has made 120 appearances and scored 37 goals since joining Hibs three years ago.