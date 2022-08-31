Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley thinks a trophy should be within their reach this season after a much better week at Old Trafford brought six points against Liverpool and Southampton.

"They need to use these results as a springboard," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "That performance against Liverpool has to be the benchmark for how they behave and approach matches.

"Play like that and few teams will beat them. They've got to be aiming to finish in the top four and I don't think winning the Europa League or the FA Cup is beyond them."

After Erik ten Hag named an unchanged line-up for the win at St Mary's, Thornley insisted high-profile players on the bench will still be required this season.

"It's imperative you have a squad, particularly in a season as condensed as this one," he said.

"For Harry Maguire, it doesn't matter that he's the captain. It's not a pre-requisite to play. At the moment, Ten Hag has found his best centre-back partnership and he's been vindicated in that.

"I think United will continue to improve under this manager and three points certainly helps build momentum."