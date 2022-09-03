Analysis: Brentford 5-2 Leeds United

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

In a week when much of the talk has been about Erling Haaland's hat-tricks, Ivan Toney treated Brentford fans to a masterful example of the art to make it 52 goals in 96 appearances since signing from Peterborough for £5m in August 2020.

At one point during his side's all-action win over Leeds, the 26-year-old stood over the ball and grinned with glee - a sign of the justified confidence of a player who can strike a ball as beautifully as he did for each of his goals.

Of all the forwards tipped for a late run at England's World Cup squad, Toney is one of the few yet to make his debut.

Less than three years ago, Toney was scoring a hat-trick against Rochdale on his way to finishing as top scorer in League One. In 2018, Newcastle loaned him to Scunthorpe.

Italy at the San Siro and Germany at Wembley could be among his opponents if Gareth Southgate names him in his Nations League squad later this month - and if he can reproduce the sublime form he has shown during the opening weeks of the season, a trip to Qatar could follow.