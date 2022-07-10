So far, full-back Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's only summer signing.

Christian Eriksen's move is yet to be completed - but while United officials feel the Dane could be part of the pre-season tour of Australia, it is not entirely clear when he will be able to meet up with his prospective new team-mates.

United have registered their interest in - and made a bid for - Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. But the Dutch club are demanding more.

The attempt to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is not moving amid the Netherlands midfielder's contractual issues at the Nou Camp.

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Portugal, having been excused pre-season training so far for family reasons - and at the same time having informed United of his wish to leave.

It is not a great situation for new manager Erik ten Hag, who is due to speak to the media on Monday.