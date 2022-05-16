Salvation sensed as Struijk strikes

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Seven times Leeds United have scored dramatically late on in matches this season. It is testimony to the side's never-say-die spirit. All of them have either staved off a defeat or sealed a victory - bar Dan James, who scored the final one in a 3-1 win over Burnley. None may be more crucial than Pascal Struijk's added-time equaliser against Brighton.

The composure shown by 20-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt to set up the defender's header betrayed the frantic nature of the final throes of a match which was disappearing from United's grasp despite an improved second half against Graham Potter's very well-drilled side.

The visitors should have killed it off as a contest but the Whites hung in there to reward their raucous fans, who had chanted support for previous head coach Marcelo Bielsa and ire towards the club's board just a few minutes prior to wild goal celebrations.

The psychological effect of lifting United out of the relegation zone may be enough to keep Burnley cowered when they arrive at Aston Villa on Thursday bruised by consecutive defeats. It is also a point gained on Everton, who still require the win to secure safety, which they contrived to throw away against Brentford, when they host Crystal Palace for their game in hand.

After the match talisman Kalvin Phillips' emotions, like his heart were on his sleeve, as he clapped the crowd appearing to wipe tears away. He then spent a poignant moment with winger Raphinha in front of the old scratching shed stand. If it is to be their last appearances at Elland Road for the club then they have at least given hope that United can remain in the top flight - even if their futures are eventually elsewhere.

United's fate still remains out of their own hands but by the time they rock up at Brentford it may well be back within their grasp. Head coach Jesse Marsch talks about "seizing moments" - none could be bigger.