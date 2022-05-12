Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

There can be honour in defeat. Molineux emptied early again last night, as it did for the previous home game against Brighton, but there was a rather different tone among the fans making their way out of the ground.

Wolves could have tried to block up their goal against Manchester City and limit the size of the loss, but instead gamely kept pushing forward as much as they dared.

They might have had a bit more luck, and perhaps a penalty at one stage, but for all their gallantry it was a doomed strategy - although that is not to say they would have been better off playing it another way against opponents operating at City’s level.

For one moment, when Leander Dendoncker timed his run to join a Wolves counter-attack expertly and levelled the score at 1-1, you could imagine Wolves keeping up with the champions-elect.

It was quickly clear that, like those daredevils who strap wings to bicycles and ride them off a pier for charity stunts, the delirious feeling of defying gravity would inevitably be brief. City might easily have scored eight or more.

Wolves should not feel downhearted or humiliated; they contributed bravely to a thrilling football spectacle, especially in the first half.

Did we learn much we didn’t know already? Not really, although it was heartening to see Pedro Neto showing more signs of his pre-injury form, and a full pre-season should restore him to his best.

Chiquinho’s opportunity to start for the first time was widely welcomed, although for him to do it from wing-back was asking rather a lot. City preyed on the gap between him and Jonny, who was also playing out of his usual position because of Romain Saiss’ injury.

Last night did make Wolves’ standing in the European race clearer. Sixth place is now out of reach, and Wolves’ only route is now to win both of their remaining games and for West Ham to lose twice.

The Hammers have to play Manchester City and visit Brighton, so their job is difficult; Wolves must beat Norwich before even thinking how they could try to sneak a win at Anfield. Against Manchester City they took risks and it didn’t work, but Wolves have no choice now but to keep going all-in.