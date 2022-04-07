Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Burnley's stay in the Premier League has been less established than their opponents, but they showed the grit and determination needed to stay up.

In both halves they started well and caused all sorts of problems from set-pieces, scoring for the first time in five games through Nathan Collins' early goal.

They might have had cause to complain about both penalties, which the home fans certainly felt were soft. The second, via VAR, saw them vent their frustrations at referee Dean.

But Jay Rodriguez's goal was crucial in re-affirming their status in the game, and they defended well to deny Everton another.

The fact they were gifted the winner will matter little to Sean Dyche or Burnley's support, with fireworks being let off outside the stadium in celebration at the end.

They also know they have a run-in which appears more favourable than that faced by Everton.

