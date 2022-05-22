'We are legends' - Pep Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola talking to Sky Sports: "The last game is always special, a lot of emotion. Aston Villa gave everything but the first goal changed everything. We had to handle it.

"We are legends. When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons it is because these guys are so, so special. We will be remembered.

"Winning at home in front of our people is the best. The moment we equalised we had the feeling we had the chance to score the third.

"The magnitude of the achievement is related to magnitude of our rival and I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life. Congatulations to Liverpool - they have made us better and better each week.

"I don't have the energy or desire to think about next season now. We are champions again."