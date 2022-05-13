Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong's situation at the Nou Camp, but Barca will want £70m for the 25-year-old, who favours a move to a side in the Champions League. (Mail), external

West Ham retain an interesting in signing Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who spent a season on loan with the Hammers and is out of contract this summer. (90 Min), external

Bayern Munich have joined the race for Paul Pogba, with Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City already in the hunt for the midfielder's signature. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

