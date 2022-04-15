Lawro's predictions: Man City v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

I make Liverpool slight favourites here, because they are fresher.

City had to travel to Spain in midweek. They had a gruelling game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and picked up a couple of injuries while, on the same night, Jurgen Klopp could leave out a lot of his big-hitters against Benfica.

Because of that, I'm expecting City to make some changes from what is, arguably, their best team but Liverpool to be a strong as they can be - and that swings the tie for me.

Joe's prediction: Wow! Seeing these two play is becoming a permanent fixture - it's like Adele at the O2, night after night after night.

You need a wafer-thin piece of paper to separate them because there is nothing between them at the moment - they have slightly contrasting styles but they both work brilliantly. That game on Sunday was the most awesome advert for English football that you will ever see - it was stunning stuff.

I think it is going to the distance, although it helps Liverpool that they had the easier European game on Wednesday night. I reckon 1-1 AET - Liverpool to win on penalties.

