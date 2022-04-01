Thomas Tuchel says there is nothing Chelsea can do about transfer speculation regarding their top players because of the current sanctions imposed on the club.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow defender Antonio Rudiger have both been linked with a move to Barcelona, while reports have suggested striker Romelu Lukaku is still unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

"It's impossible to plan [for next season]," said Tuchel. "That's why we don't do it.

"We focus on what we have right now and we focus on our next matches, so maybe it is an advantage and we cannot get distracted - and we'll deal with the disadvantage later, when hopefully things are clear."

Lukaku said in an interview broadcast by Sky Sport Italia in December he was "not happy with the situation" under Tuchel, but stressed he would "not give up" trying to regain a place in the German's starting XI.

"Romelu still plays a big part in our plans - maybe not the part that maybe he wants to play, I totally understand it.

"But he used his time to also disconnect a little bit. He had one week of holiday and then he came back to us. He's very motivated in training, very much involved when we do the games.

"He is a winner and he will stay a winner - and he will stay important for us."