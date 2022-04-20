Manchester United's humiliating defeat at Anfield was a low point in the modern history of the club according to Andy Mitten, editor of fanzine United We Stand.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was a pretty grim night in the history of Manchester United.

"I thought it would be bad and it was bad because Liverpool are very good and Manchester United are very bad. Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season, so I can’t say I’m completely stunned by the result and the performance.

"Liverpool were straight onto United who played an extremely defensive formation. United had more progress in the second half but then Liverpool got the final two goals and their fans loved it - and you would if you were them.

"They are lauding it because Manchester United are probably their greatest rival traditionally, and Anfield was absolutely rocking. I’d like to say the away end was too, but it was pretty flat.

"It’s a low point in the modern history of Manchester United. Liverpool have had them and Manchester United are having one at the moment. They will appoint a new manager and optimism will run by - but the gap between Liverpool, City and Chelsea is a significant one."

