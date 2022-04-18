'Success down to fans' - Neilson

Manager Robbie Neilson paid tribute to Heart of Midlothian's fans after they roared their side to a 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibernian at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The 41-year-old former Hearts right-back is in his second spell as team boss, winning promotion in his first season back after they were relegated from the Premiership when the 2019-20 season was curtailed due to Covid-19.

"We are sitting here third in the league, guaranteed group-stage European football next season with a Scottish Cup final to look forward to," Neilson told Hearts TV.

"It all comes down to the backing of the fans. The Foundation of Hearts are the ones that have made this happen, putting their money in week in, week out, month in, month out and 22,000 people going to Hampden on Saturday. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't have this."

Hearts had to dig deep to overcome Hibs at Hampden, where their city rivals were the better side even after being reduced to 10 men after midfielder Joe Newell was sent off.

"Other than the first 20 minutes, we didn't play at the levels we have done this season and it ended up being a real grind at the end to get through," Neilson admitted. "But derbies are like that, especially semi-final derbies - the backing of the fans was absolutely phenomenal, with 22,000 fans absolutely rocking at the end."