Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

This season will be one where Patrick Vieira will be aiming to build on the good work he did in the 2021-22 campaign when the Eagles finished 12th on 48 points.

That return is impressive if you take into account that Vieira was taking over from Roy Hodgson, inheriting an aging squad, whilst bedding in a number of new players and a new playing style, all while dealing with the pressure of his first Premier League job.

The squad spent a portion of pre-season split into two groups because some players didn’t meet the entry requirements for Singapore and Australia on their pre-season tour, while others missed out for fitness reasons. That has meant that Vieira has had just over two weeks to work with the full group of players before taking on Arsenal on Friday night. It will be interesting to see if this has an effect on how the team do in the early parts of the season.

Vieira will have to deal with not having Conor Gallagher in his midfield this campaign but has Eberechi Eze back to full fitness and new signing Cheick Doucoure to slot into his plans. The opening game will start with a lot of questions and after that first 90 minutes the answer to the issues above should become clearer.