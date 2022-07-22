From BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says defender David Bates' first-team place "might not be a guarantee".

The Scotland cap, 25, played 28 times for the Dons last season but has not yet featured in the club's Scottish League Cup matches this month.

And the former Rangers, Hamburg and Cercle Brugge player has reportedly attracted interest from other clubs.

"He is certainly at an age where he won't enjoy sitting on the bench, he will not have enjoyed the last three League Cup games where he has got no minutes and like all players in the squad, they all want to play regularly," said Goodwin.

"I have to say his attitude in training and in pre-season has been exemplary but if he does come banging my door down demanding to play first team football then it might not be a guarantee I can give him this year because Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales have really struck up a good partnership in the last few weeks.

"So, for the time being, David remains part of my squad, but if something changes in the future then we will have to cross that bridge, but right now he is certainly part of our plans here at Aberdeen."