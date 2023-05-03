Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer says the Blues "are really down on confidence", with players "more afraid to make a mistake" than express themselves.

Interim boss Frank Lampard suffered his sixth straight loss in charge with Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at London rivals Arsenal.

"That was N'Golo Kante’s fifth start of the season and he looked a million miles off in terms of touch. His work-rate was there - as it always is - but his touch and his passing weren't on it. It wasn’t the Kante we have seen over the years," Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The amount of injuries has been really tough for him, but they have Mateo Kovacic in midfield too. The names in that side are really good, but they have had a dreadful season by Chelsea standards and there seems to be no let-up at the minute.

"They seem to be a side that is really down on confidence with no-one really prepared to put their neck on the line. There are players more afraid of making mistakes than really trying to go out there and express themselves - and way too many players who are out of form."

Listen to to the full episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds