Aberdeen 3-0 St Mirren: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren's hopes of European football next season are gone, but they showed the battling qualities that have taken them to a top-six finish at Pittodrie, refusing to roll over despite the 3-0 deficit.

It was only the impressive Kelle Roos that kept Aberdeen's clean sheet intact, saving well from Ryan Strain, Curtis Main and Mark O'Hara.

Under Stephen Robinson they have punched well above their weight all season, which must not be forgotten despite this disappointment.