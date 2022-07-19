Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The first memory I have of an international tournament is the 1994 World Cup in the USA. I remember being completely captivated by players like Roberto Baggio, Dennis Bergkamp and Hristo Stoichkov. But the team that caught my imagination the most were the Brazilians.

Football isn't just football in Brazil, it is 'joga bonito', the beautiful game, and for Brazilians the way football becomes beautiful is through ginga. The ginga style formed from two main influences: the Capoeira martial art and samba dancing.

I practically worshipped players like Ronaldinho and Luis Ronaldo - so to see a Brazilian in a Leeds shirt fulfilled a dream I have had since I was a child.

From outrageous skills that make opposition players look like fools, to his final day heroics and celebration in the crowd, Raphinha's time at Leeds felt a bit like a fever dream.

From the moment we saw him play, it was obvious he was destined for the very top. And despite the protracted negotiations, the seemingly slightly low fee, I'm sure he goes with most fans' best wishes. And hopefully, one day, the club will be in a position to keep hold of such players.