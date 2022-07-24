Miovski delight for Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is delighted to be able to hand a quick debut to Bojan Miovski after the North Macedonia striker's arrival in Scotland on Friday.

"Delighted that he's here," he says of the former MTK Budapest forward ahead of Sunday's Scottish League Cup visit by Raith Rovers. "It was quite a drawn-out process with the visa.

"He is a great age, 23, a really good profile for a striker and a terrific finisher. He looked the part in our Spanish training camp and a debut goal would be lovely.

"All the lads we've brought in, I think the supporters can see the quality. They have added a freshness and don't carry mental scars from last season.

"It is all coming together nicely, but we are not getting carried away."

