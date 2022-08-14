Postecoglou praises goals, Starfelt and attitude

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: [On the surface] "I still think it affects the game but it's about your mindset. We knew that was one of our challenges today, along with it being a hot day to try and play the football we want to. The boys' attitude was first rate.

"It was a great start for us. Last week we scored late and we said we want to wear teams down. That doesn't discount the fact we want to start strong and put teams away early. All our goals were really good goals today.

[On Carl Starfelt] "He's worked really hard in rehab to get himself back in the frame. In all our games so far, the subs have made a massive impact and that's something we need to keep up. We've got the luxury of one game a week at the moment but pretty soon that won't be the case and we need more than XI players to be ready to go.

"I'm just holding back the tide at the moment. Once the games start, they'll all play. If we want to maintain our intensity and drive, we're going to need all the boys ready to go."