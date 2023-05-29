'It's the best thing I've done' Johnston

A delighted Max Johnston accepted the Scottish Football Writer's young player of the year award on Sunday, after what he called "a great season".

The 19-year-old beat Dundee's Lyall Cameron, St Johnstone's Adam Montgomery and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly to the gong.

Johnston has flourished under Stuart Kettlewell's stewardship, and enjoyed a loan-spell with Championship outfit Cove Rangers in the first half of the season.

"Motherwell have been really good to me, especially the gaffer, Stuart Kettlewell for trusting me to play," Johnston said after receiving the award.

"The formation we've been playing has really suited me, and I also really enjoyed the first half of my season at Cove [Rangers], I thought that was a really important step for me. It's been a great season and I've really enjoyed it.

"The best thing I done was going out on loan to both Queen of the South and Cove Rangers.

"I needed the experience and it's done me the world of good. I was ready to come back and challenge at Motherwell and that's what I've done.