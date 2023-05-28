Former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn believes mismanagement in the boardroom has ultimately caught up with his old club as they drop into the Championship.

"Since Marcelo Bielsa left, some of the big decisions have fallen woefully short," Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds. "The recruitment, the managers trying to evolve the team.

"We've been having a go at the players but they are just not good enough at this level. It's not their fault they have been recruited.

"This was such a disjointed performance. They should have put Spurs to task but the side Sam Allardyce put out did not have any balance. It looked a mess.

"As we look back now, it was very hasty to get rid of Marcelo. It was a case of the club either backing him or Victor Orta - they backed the wrong man."