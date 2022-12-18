'Persistence' paid off

We asked you for your thoughts on Celtic's 1-0 win up at Pittodrie...

Patrick: Major difference was Callum McGregor's input. More flow to the team's play but still lacking goal potency... shooting boots still in the locker.

Donny: Slightly rusty as expected but got the job done. McGregor was brilliant. We should be 10 or 12 points ahead if VAR had worked the other night...

Michael: Just loving the free flowing football being played under Ange. Got my Xmas jumper on to watch the game.

Tommy: If I was not a Celtic fan I could not have watched the game against Aberdeen for more than 10 minutes. Goodwin is one of the reasons that Scottish football is of such a poor standard. Aberdeen playing like that will chase fans away from the game. There was a time when it was one of the choice fixtures. Sadly no more. Well done Celtic for persistence.