Vote for your Toffees player of the season

Getty Images

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Jordan Pickford: Made crucial saves in the big games in the run-in, and enjoyed a consistent season all round, despite the problems in front of him. Much calmer and composed, which is making him a better keeper.

Anthony Gordon: So often the shining light in games with his pace, he’s grown in confidence and has added a few goals to his game. Should gain much from coming through this campaign.

Richarlison: In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he’s led the line and gives everything to the cause. His goal against Chelsea gave Everton much hope, and then he got the crucial equaliser against Crystal Palace.

Alex Iwobi: Player who may have proved a few doubters wrong this season – has been asked to play in different roles, and scored the crucial winner against Newcastle. Became a regular starter as the season progressed.

Who gets your vote? Choose here

Honourable mention

Although they didn’t play, the part the FANS played in keeping Everton up cannot be underestimated - they were as important as any player.