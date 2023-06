Dundee have added another friendly to their pre-season schedule, with a trip to face Cove Rangers next month.

Tony Docherty's men visit the League 1 side on Saturday, 15 July for a 15:00 kick-off in their final warm-up game before beginning their Viaplay Cup campaign three days later.

The Dens side also face Brechin City (1 July) and Arbroath (12 July) either side of a week's training camp in Ireland where they will play two matches.