Leeds captain Liam Cooper speaking to Sky Sports: "Unbelievable - at the start of the season we set out for a lot better than that, but after all the adversity we've faced our backs have been against the wall. That is a success in itself today. I'm not one for celebrating things like that, but after what we've faced this season I will celebrate that. It was hectic and what a finish for the winner.

"I need to apologise to my Mrs and kids over the last six weeks - it's been stressful, I won't lie. We come in every day and work hard, and if you keep working hard then things come off.

That's for the fans. They've stuck with us all season - the atmosphere has been unbelievable and they don't deserve us at times."

Goalscorer Jack Harrison: "Getting the first goal and that being offside - then trying to get that second one was tough. Fortunately enough it went in at the end - exhilarating game, up and down, but we've been like that all season - and now we've come out on top.

"The injured players still come and support - out injured and operations, but somehow they still find a way to get to the game and support the team. It's a credit to the group to keep pushing when they're facing the toughest of times."