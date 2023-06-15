Saints pair feature as Socceroos beaten by Messi-inspired Argentina

St Mirren pair Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain were left to marvel at a piece of Lionel Messi brilliance as Australia fell to a friendly defeat against world champions Argentina in Beijing.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bent a glorious strike into the top corner after just 79 seconds - the fastest goal of his international career - to send his side on their way to a 2-0 win.

Midfielder Baccus played the full 90 minutes of his seventh cap, while right-back Strain made his second international appearance when he came off the bench to replace Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson midway through the second half.

German Pezzella sealed victory after the break as the Socceroos again succumbed to the side they had run close in a 2-1 defeat in the World Cup last 16 in December.