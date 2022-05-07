'We scored too early' - Neilson

Following the 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told BBC Sportsound: "Until Celtic scored, we controlled where the game was getting played.

"But they are very good team and if you give them opportunities they’ll score goals. We scored a wee bit too early to be honest."

On Celtic's equaliser: "It’s a free-kick [on Toby Sibbick], the referee has made a poor decision again. We need to move on from it. We have a cup final in two weeks’ time so I don’t want to talk too much about that."

On missing players returning for the cup final: "If we didn’t have the cup final, most of these guys would be done for the season. We’re trying to push them because we have the final, but it’s whether we can push them enough without them breaking down."