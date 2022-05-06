Lawro's predictions: Man City v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

There will be an absolutely cracking atmosphere at Etihad Stadium for this game.

There is no way the City fans will let their team be down about what happened to them against Real Madrid - plus the title is still at stake and their full focus is on that now.

As good as Newcastle have been to climb into the top half of the table, there is still a gulf in class between the two teams. I'm expecting City to win comfortably.

Bobbie's prediction: 3-1

I reckon Newcastle will put up a fight, but City are just too good.

Find out how Lawro and Bobbie think the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go