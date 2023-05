Manchester United will not sign Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst, 30, and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, on permanent deals from Burnley and Bayern Munich respectively. (Mail, external)

FC Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, looks to be bound for Old Trafford, while Spaniard David de Gea, 32, is also keen to sign a new contract. (Mirror, external)

