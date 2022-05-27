Hammers announce departure of four first-team players

West Ham have announced their retained list, with four first-team players set to leave the club when their contracts expire on 30 June.

As well as Mark Noble's retirement after 18 seasons with the Hammers, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and David Martin are also being released.

The club also announced that development squad players Nathan Holland, Jayden Fevrier, Bernardo Rosa, Amadou Diallo and Ossama Ashley and scholar Isaac Evans will also depart.

Ukraine winger Yarmolenko scored 13 goals and produced seven assists in his four seasons at the club. Two of his goals this season - against Aston Villa and Sevilla - came after his emotional return after time off following Russia's invasion of his homeland.

Fredericks, who arrived at London Stadium in 2018, featured 77 times for the Hammers, scoring three goals.

Goalkeeper Martin had a Hammers debut to remember when he kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in November 2019. He went on to make a further four Premier League appearances for his boyhood club.