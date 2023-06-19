Invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as youth team manager in 2004 and was promoted to reserve manager in 2006.

Appointed manager of Championship club Watford in November 2008 and finished 13th in the league.

Became manager of Reading in June 2009 but only lasted six months after disappointing results.

In July 2010 he took charge at Swansea and under his stewardship they become the first Welsh side to be promoted to the Premier League. Rodgers then guided them to an 11th-place finish in their first season in the top flight.

Joined Liverpool in June 2012, finished seventh in his first season and runners-up in 2013-14. But the following campaign the Reds came sixth and he was dismissed in October 2015 with the team languishing 10th.

Became Celtic manager in May 2016 and led them to an invincible domestic treble in his first year. He went on to secure back-to-back trebles - taking Celtic's run of titles to seven in a row - and won his third League Cup in December 2018.

Departed Celtic in acrimonious circumances to join Leicester in February 2019. Led the Foxes to consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons as well as the club's first-ever FA Cup success in 2021. He was sacked in April this year with Leicester in the relegation zone after a fifth defeat in six games.