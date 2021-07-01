On 1 July 2010, Roy Hodgson was appointed Liverpool manager on a three-year contract, succeeding Rafael Benitez.

Hodgson had been in charge of Fulham for three seasons, leading them to the 2010 Europa League final, losing 2-1to Atletico Madrid.

His tenure at Anfield was not a happy one. Liverpool won only seven out of 20 Premier League matches and were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Northampton.

On 8 January 2011, Hodgson left by mutual consent, with the Reds just four points clear of the relegation zone, and was replaced by club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, initially on an interim basis.

Hodgson went on to manage West Brom and then England but stepped away from football at the end of last season after four years at Crystal Palace.