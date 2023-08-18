Martindale on bigger league, Lawal potential & Nouble suitors

David Martindale has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup tie against Ayr on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • He would love the Premiership to be expanded to 16 or 18 tams and says there would be no “major drop-off” in quality by bringing in Championship sides.

  • Ayr are “probably in a very similar” situation to Livingston and have lost four or five players after having a “semi-respectable season”.

  • Martindale has high hopes for new signing Samson Lawal and wants to get the midfielder used to “Scottish football quickly and safely” as he's short of fitness.

  • There is interest in striker Joel Nouble and Livi have been approached by third parties, but the figures mooted "don't float my boat", says Martindale.

  • Scott Pittman and Bruce Anderson have trained this week and will be in the squad on Saturday but it could be too early for them to start.

SNS

Related Topics