Martindale on bigger league, Lawal potential & Nouble suitors
- Published
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup tie against Ayr on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
He would love the Premiership to be expanded to 16 or 18 tams and says there would be no “major drop-off” in quality by bringing in Championship sides.
Ayr are “probably in a very similar” situation to Livingston and have lost four or five players after having a “semi-respectable season”.
Martindale has high hopes for new signing Samson Lawal and wants to get the midfielder used to “Scottish football quickly and safely” as he's short of fitness.
There is interest in striker Joel Nouble and Livi have been approached by third parties, but the figures mooted "don't float my boat", says Martindale.
Scott Pittman and Bruce Anderson have trained this week and will be in the squad on Saturday but it could be too early for them to start.