Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon is dreaming of playing at Euro 2024 with Scotland next summer as he continues his recovery from a double leg break.

The 40-year-old, who has been sidelined since December, hopes to be back in the Hearts squad by October.

“If I’m back in the Hearts squad by then, that would be great, but if I can do it sooner, then even better," he told BBC Scotland.

“I’ve still got a little bit to go - it’s not every day that I manage to get out on the training field. I just have to continue improving, but hopefully it won’t be too long.

“I’m just taking it day-by-day at the moment and once I can get out there a bit more often then I’ll have an idea of when I can get back."

As for his dream of playing at the Euros, Gordon adds: “Every player would, but coming back from something that I’m trying to do at the moment, it’s definitely a dream.

“There’s so much more hard work to go between now and then, but I’ll certainly give it my best shot.”