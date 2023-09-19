'Aggressive style is welcome... but Wolves have to be clinical'

Wolves still find themselves with just three points after defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday - but it could have been so different.

Plenty of chances were created - a welcome change compared with previous weeks, but Wolves failed to convert.

Decision-making in the final third has been a problem over the past 18 months and this looks to be a continuing trend. A particular example of this from the weekend was Matheus Cunha getting caught in two minds just a few yards from goal.

The aggressive, front-foot football that Gary O’Neil is trying to deploy is certainly welcome. Stylistically, it’s a lot better to watch, but the issue is that players tire quickly and when you don’t take your chances early on, it allows the opposition in through the back door.

I am hoping a balance can be found with this, but Wolves must start to find a clinical edge.

