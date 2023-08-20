Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to BBC Sport: "We needed to react like we did. It is not enough at the moment because after two matches we only have three points. We have to react like we did today and still be going forward.

"We had a good transition and avoided their transition. We did a very good job today. We want to create and build in this way. I feel good.

"We won today and we want to give the injured players the three points. We were thinking of them for this match. Now we have to play Europa Conference League.

"New chapter this season. We started very well here. The balance is five goals for and five against. We can feel something positive here at home like we did last year but we have to create a new way, a new strong feeling here with our supporters.

"Today we were very, very angry to try and get our performance at home and to forget last week's match. We have to learn. Today we did a lot of things good but there are some moments we can do better."