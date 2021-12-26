Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was flat - the first half. The level on the ball was bad. We gave it away too many times.

"The first five or 10 minutes was quite good but then they got on top of the game and the crucial moment of the game was where they scored a little bit out of nothing. After that we were not staying in the game and then a brilliant finish by Neal [Maupay].

"We stepped up in the second half but not massively. If you look at it overall if we took our chances a draw would have been a fair result but overall we didn't take our chances.

"It is definitely a fair opening [return of 20 points] and I think we could have had more points."