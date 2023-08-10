Cooper confirmed that Brennan Johnson is fit and "in the mix" to be involved at the weekend, but the game comes too soon for Felipe, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate.

Amid uncertainty over Johnson's future, Cooper said he expected there was "naturally going to be talk and speculation" but added he "can't lose any sleep over that, I just have to prepare for what he can do at the weekend."

He expects Arsenal game to be a "massively tough challenge" but that they have to "go to these places and attack it."

On their tough away fixtures to start the season, he said they refer to it as a "coincidence" and added: "There is nothing close to being an easy game in this league home or away and that smacked us in the face straight away last year."

On rule changes this season: "It was interesting watching the game at Wembley last week and if that has set a precedent then we're all going to have to think about it carefully because it definitely is different. There will be teams that fall on the good and the bad side of the changes and I just hope we don’t fall on the bad side of it."