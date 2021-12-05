Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard labelled his side's second-half display "outstanding" after they came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1.

Harvey Barnes put Leicester ahead early on but defender Ezri Konsa scored twice to earn Villa a third win in four games since Gerrard took charge.

But the manager was less pleased with his side before the interval, admitting to Match of the Day: "I'm really pleased with the result but we still need to iron out some issues.

"I thought we were outstanding in the second half, much better. We were passive in the first half. Leicester were good, they caused us problems.

"Can we do it for the full 90 minutes without me having to get on the players' back at half-time?"

"It took a few home truths at half-time to sort our issues out, to rejig our shape and a few other things. But all you can ask of your players is to perform, we did that."