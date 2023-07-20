'The best midfielder in Premier League history' - your ideal players from 20 years ago

Steven Gerrard in action for LiverpoolGetty Images

We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Tom: Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen would enhance any Liverpool squad of any era, but the player from the 2003-04 squad we most need right now is Didi Hamann.

John: Gerrard aside I'd pick Hamann. A cool, intelligent head in midfield would be great for the younger guys in that area we have.

Sam: Has to be Gerrard. Losing Milner and maybe Henderson in the same window, it seems like a no-brainer to bring back the best midfielder in Premier League history.

RL: Stevie G all day long! Not only would he help fill the gap in midfield but his quality, passion and determination has never been replaced. The only downside is now I wish it were actually possible...

James: I think it would be a close call between Gerrard and Owen. I would choose Gerrard as he could be a real step in the right direction to solve Liverpool’s midfield crisis and would be someone I think could help them push for the title.

