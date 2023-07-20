We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Tom: Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen would enhance any Liverpool squad of any era, but the player from the 2003-04 squad we most need right now is Didi Hamann.

John: Gerrard aside I'd pick Hamann. A cool, intelligent head in midfield would be great for the younger guys in that area we have.

Sam: Has to be Gerrard. Losing Milner and maybe Henderson in the same window, it seems like a no-brainer to bring back the best midfielder in Premier League history.

RL: Stevie G all day long! Not only would he help fill the gap in midfield but his quality, passion and determination has never been replaced. The only downside is now I wish it were actually possible...

James: I think it would be a close call between Gerrard and Owen. I would choose Gerrard as he could be a real step in the right direction to solve Liverpool’s midfield crisis and would be someone I think could help them push for the title.