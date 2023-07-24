Posh Frankie goes to Tynecastle

With two signings within three days, Heart of Midlothian's squad for next season has at last started to take shape and head coach Frankie McAvoy believes Frankie Kent "ticks all the boxes" they were looking for in a central defender.

The Romford-born 27-year-old has arrived for an undisclosed fee from a Peterborough United side who finished just outside the promotion play-off spots in League One last season.

Indeed, all but one of 49 games were starts as he brought his total to 168 appearances since arriving from Colchester United in 2019 - and his experience includes a season in the Championship.

"He's played at a high level in England and I know from experience what it takes to be a success down there," McAvoy told Hearts' website.

"He's a dominating defender, someone who will lead at the back but also someone who can play football. He has all the attributes and we're looking forward to helping him improve even further."