Luton's Adebayo signs new deal

Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo has signed a contract extention with the newly promoted side.

Adebayo, who scored 10 goals in Luton's promotion push last season, first joined the Hatters in January 2021 from Walsall.

“It’s wonderful to sign any contract but especially here because since I’ve come in I’ve enjoyed my time here," the 25-year-old said.

"There’s a unique set of lads in the changing room that – along with the people around the club and the fans – makes it a no brainer."

Adebayo has scored 32 goals in 109 games in total for the club.

He follows team-mates Luke Berry, Amari'i Bell, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in agreeing new deals this summer.