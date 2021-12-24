City to win the race to sign Vlahovic?

With the January transfer window about to open, we've been looking at who could be joining Pep Guardiola's side in the coming weeks.

Young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move and is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games.

Vlahovic's contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.

