Former Brighton player and coach Nathan Jones believes Albion will have a strategy in place to cope with the extra demands of European football this season.

"Lots of clubs that have had really good seasons in the Premier League and get into Europe then do not hit the same heights a year later. That is not because they are not as good. It is because the hectic schedule hinders them.

"To play that amount of games in the league, domestic cups, in Europe - plus all the travel - it takes a really good squad to do that. I am sure Brighton will utilise theirs and their young players and I have no doubt they will do well."

Jones also told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited of the huge impact his time on the south coast had on his development as a manager that helped him drive progress at Luton.

"When I was at Brighton, I could only see it going one way. It was just a question of when they would reach the Premier League, rather than if. And that has continued to grow and kick on.

"The recruitment has been excellent and there are good people throughout the club, and that is why they are successful. I took a lot with me when I left Brighton - I got on well with Tony [Bloom] and Paul Barber educated me on lots of things.

"Luton now have massive parallels with Brighton."

