Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool midfielders Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott both impressed in helping England win the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

Jones scored the winner in the final on 8 July when he deflected in a Cole Palmer free-kick against Spain, and was named in Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Elliott also scored during the tournament, with a goal in a group-stage victory over Germany.

The pair are now both scheduled to join up with Liverpool's squad at their training camp in Germany later this week, where they will find the club’s new midfield signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai among their team-mates.