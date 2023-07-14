Early Viaplay Cup start 'unfair' - McInnes

Derek McInnes says “it’s unfair” on clubs and players that the Viaplay Cup starts this weekend.

The Kilmarnock boss is still looking to strengthen his squad with two defenders, a midfielder and a couple of attackers.

McInnes, whose side entertain Annan on Saturday, said: "I think the League Cup should be pushed back another week because it is unfair on clubs who are trying to get their squad together.

"Nobody can be ready at this stage, it is unfair on everybody.

"The balance of the squad isn't how we want it at the minute, the key areas are the forward areas and they are the hardest to get and we are working really hard to get the right ones.

"This League Cup puts us all under so much scrutiny and pressure to deliver a squad for now, it is near impossible to have the squad for these games.

"I feel as if the games come too quick, it is unfair on the players because they don't get the rest they need during the summer.

"We are a few light in terms of numbers and the squad will look different for the first league game of the season."