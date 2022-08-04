McInnes targets defender for Ibrox trip

Derek McInnes hopes to have a new player in his Kilmarnock squad at Ibrox on Saturday as he prepares to go up against former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

McInnes will be without on-loan Rangers centre-back Lewis Mayo and is hoping to tie up a deal for a defender.

"We are still searching to try and bring in one or two," he said. "We are quite close on maybe one coming in ahead of the weekend.

"Obviously we have Lewis Mayo who cannot play against his parent club. But we will try and make a signing before the weekend."