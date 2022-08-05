Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident of his side's ability to improve on last year's finish in the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.

The Bees got their inaugural season in the league off to a flyer when they beat Arsenal on the opening day and went on to finish 13th.

"I know there is a risk of relegation but I am a positive man and I am always looking up" Frank said.

"I have a strong belief that we can do better than last year, but this is the Premier League, and the margins are so small. We will do our very best to attack.

"It is very important for us that we are an asset to the Premier League. We are very aware that we are a small club, probably still in the bottom two budgets. We have a good team, a good squad, and a good culture."