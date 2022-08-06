BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Kilmarnock were well drilled and organised in their 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by Rangers, as would be expected from a Derek McInnes side.

Particularly effective was their doubling up approach in full-back areas, which snuffed out a lot of dangerous moments.

In attack, Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw could not isolate either Connor Goldson or James Sands and rarely threatened Jon McLaughlin's goal.

Daniel Armstrong and Alan Power had efforts deflected off target that could have changed the game.